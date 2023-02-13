Deputies arrest suspect in February homicide in Burien

King County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected in a homicide in Burien last month.

At about 10 p.m. on Feb. 12, the King County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near Southwest 148th Street and 1st Avenue South.

When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, on March 7, the suspect was located in Seattle by the Metro Street Crimes Unit and Burien detectives. The King County TAC-30 team took the suspect into custody. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.