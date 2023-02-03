Deputies arrest drug dealer, seize 100 pounds of drugs stored in Tacoma hotel rooms

article

Deputies arrested a drug dealer in Tacoma on Thursday, and found nearly 100 pounds of drugs that he had been storing inside of hotel rooms.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for the 43-year-old suspect after learning that he had been violating the conditions of his parole.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pierce County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say they received a tip that the suspect was staying in a motel in the 6800 block of Tacoma Mall Blvd. They also heard that he was selling a large amount of drugs, and was heavily armed.

When police arrived at the motel, they found the suspect inside a car in the parking lot, and arrested him for his warrant. Officers also found a stolen handgun inside the car.

RELATED: Pastor held on $750,000 bond facing drug charges

Since the suspect is on community custody, corrections officers chose to search the three motel rooms he had rented to see if he was being compliant.

This is what officers found inside the motel rooms:

90 pounds of meth

5 pounds of fentanyl powder (enough to produce hundreds of thousands of pills)

$19,000 in cash

4 firearms

A suppressor (gun silencer)

Assorted ammunition and magazines

11 passports

Drug packaging materials

Authorities say the 43-year-old suspect was booked into jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The PCSO says this arrest was made possible with the assistance of their Special Investigations Unit, the FBI’s South Sound Gang Task Force and the Department of Corrections.

RELATED: 1 gun stolen out of cars every 48 hours in Tacoma, police say