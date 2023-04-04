Deputies arrest domestic violence suspect after negotiating on Parkland overpass

article

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) arrested a domestic violence suspect after negotiating with him on a Parkland overpass.

Authorities say at 10:51 a.m., a woman called 911 from her job near the corner of 112th St. S and Pacific Ave. S. She told dispatch that she had been arguing with her boyfriend and that he had shown up to her work and was stabbing her car tires with a knife.

As police were heading to the scene, another person called 911 saying that the suspect briefly went inside the business.

When deputies arrived, the 35-year-old suspect had taken off northbound on Pacific Ave. S.

The PCSD then received multiple other 911 calls from people reporting a man sitting on the SR 512 overpass guardrail. Arriving deputies were able to confirm this was the same suspect from the domestic violence call.

Out of fear that the suspect would jump from the overpass, deputies shut down the freeway to speak with him.

Almost a full hour after the initial 911 call, the suspect surrendered.

Authorities say the suspect became physically ill after surrendering and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's unclear if he ingested something before his surrender.

According to the PCSD, malicious mischief charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.