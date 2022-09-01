Deputies: 7 deadly incidents occurred on Snohomish County roads in 1 month

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says their Collision Investigation Unit has responded to at least seven deadly crashes on county roads in the span of just a month.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, deputies responded to a crash in the 12200 block of Airport Road for reports that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian. When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. During the investigation, detectives discovered the victim was crossing the road in a non-crosswalk area when he was hit. The driver initially fled the scene but was located by deputies shortly after

On Thursday, Aug. 25 deputies responded around 1 p.m. to a motorcycle crash in the 35300 block of Mountain Loop Highway. The driver, a 77-year-old Granite Falls man, died the following day at the hospital.

Earlier in the day on Aug. 25, detectives learned that a driver stopped her vehicle to pick something up off the road when her own vehicle ran her over when she stepped out. This incident occurred in the 2500 block of Newberg Road. The victim was a 63-year-old woman.

Another crash involving a pedestrian occurred on Aug. 18. According to deputies, a 4-year-old ran in front of a vehicle that was coming up a driveway on SR 9. Detectives do not believe drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, detectives responded to the 29200 block of Mountain Loop Hwy around 1:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, detectives located the driver, a 43-year-old man, dead at the scene. During the investigation, detectives discovered the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed down an embankment

On Friday, Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m., detectives responded to another crash on Mountain Loop Highway. A 22-year-old motorcyclist was found dead at the scene, and detectives believe he lost control, left the roadway and hit a rock wall.

On July 30 around 8 p.m., detectives responded to a single-vehicle fatal collision in the 31900 block of 363rd Ave NE in Arlington. Upon arrival, deputies located the driver, a 23-year-old Darrington man, dead at the scene. Detectives discovered the vehicle left the roadway, hit a log and flipped over. Detectives believe speed and alcohol may be contributing factors.