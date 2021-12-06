Deputies: Monroe 13-year-old falsely accuses classmate of threatening to shoot up school

A 13-year-old could be facing charges after deputies say they falsely accused a fellow classmate of making threats to shoot up the school.

On Dec. 2, Snohomish County deputies began investigating reports that a student had received a call from a blocked number, saying there would be a school shooting at Hidden River Middle School in Monroe on Dec. 3.

The 13-year-old named a specific classmate when telling deputies about the alleged phone call.

Deputies were able to get phone records of the 13-year-old who reported it and the accused classmate. They discovered that the 13-year-old did not receive any incoming phone calls on that day from an unknown number, and the accused classmate did not make any phone calls to the 13-year-old.

Throughout the investigation, deputies determined the accused classmate did not make any type of threat towards the school or any classmates.

Deputies referred charges on the 13-year-old student for false reporting, which means the student could be charged.

Snohomish County deputies reported this incident on Dec. 6. On the same day, the Monroe Police Department became aware of a social media rumor that alleged a threat of violence against Monroe High School. Police responded to that and determined no credible threat existed.

Just last week, five schools in three school districts received threats of violence against the respective schools-- most of the threats were written on a bathroom stall.

A 12-year-old boy could face charges for allegedly making threats against students at North Middle School in Everett.

A 14-year-old was taken into custody after social media threats to three schools in the Mukilteo School District.

The threats had been made against Explorer, Voyager and Mariner schools..

The 14-year-old was taken to Denny Youth Center and was booked on six felony charges.

In Bothell, the high school canceled class on Thursday due to a school shooting threat. The threat was also written on a bathroom stall.

All of these school threats come just days after a 15-year-old gunman opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four and injuring several others.

