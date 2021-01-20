Demonstrators march in Seattle on Inauguration Day, two arrested SPD says

article

Two people have been arrested following a demonstration through Seattle.

The demonstration started around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A group of demonstrators marched in downtown Seattle.

One arrest was made for property damages, and one female from the group was arrested for an assault near 2nd Ave. and Cherry St, according to Seattle Police.

SPD said multiple sites were vandalized Wednesday night, and some windows were smashed at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse on 6th Ave and Spring St.

SPD says they are continue to monitor the demonstrations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.