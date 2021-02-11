Food delivery drivers keeping busy during pandemic and winter storm sweeping through Puget Sound

Delivery drivers are keeping an eye on the forecast this weekend. Some say Thursday turned into a busy night even with the snow coming down.

"This is my full-time job all the time," said Rishab Sharma who started delivering food through popular apps back in 2019. "This is my fourth order in an hour. It’s really busy. Plus they have less drivers right now."

Sharma said he already took Monday and Tuesday off from making deliveries, and with delivering food being his only income, he plans on delivering through the next round of winter weather.

Sharma said the people ordering food from home are grateful and have been throwing in an extra tip.

The timing of the winter storms is falling right at the start of the busy day of the week that leads into the weekend.

"This is definitely a new type of weather for me to drive in," said Kristen Ahn, a transplant from Hawaii. "My partner is from Montana so she gave me a lot of pointers, so pretty good now."

Ahn is a delivery driver for Sushi Samurai in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

"I think now people are getting kind of tired of cooking themselves and that sort of thing and who doesn’t love sushi," said Ahn.

Takeout and delivery have become a lifeline for restaurants since the pandemic started, and as long as they can do it safely, businesses and drivers are hoping to still cash in this Valentine’s Day weekend.