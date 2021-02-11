Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
8
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Food delivery drivers keeping busy during pandemic and winter storm sweeping through Puget Sound

By
Published 
Winter Weather
Q13 FOX

Drivers keep up with food deliver orders

The snow kept coming down, but delivery drivers were pushing through the winter weather to meet orders.

SEATTLE - Delivery drivers are keeping an eye on the forecast this weekend. Some say Thursday turned into a busy night even with the snow coming down.

"This is my full-time job all the time," said Rishab Sharma who started delivering food through popular apps back in 2019. "This is my fourth order in an hour. It’s really busy. Plus they have less drivers right now."

Sharma said he already took Monday and Tuesday off from making deliveries, and with delivering food being his only income, he plans on delivering through the next round of winter weather.

Sharma said the people ordering food from home are grateful and have been throwing in an extra tip.

The timing of the winter storms is falling right at the start of the busy day of the week that leads into the weekend.

"This is definitely a new type of weather for me to drive in," said Kristen Ahn, a transplant from Hawaii. "My partner is from Montana so she gave me a lot of pointers, so pretty good now."

Ahn is a delivery driver for Sushi Samurai in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

"I think now people are getting kind of tired of cooking themselves and that sort of thing and who doesn’t love sushi," said Ahn.

Takeout and delivery have become a lifeline for restaurants since the pandemic started, and as long as they can do it safely, businesses and drivers are hoping to still cash in this Valentine’s Day weekend.