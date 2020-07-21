Detectives investigating shooting in North Seattle that left one dead

Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found dead in North Seattle.

Officers were called to Aurora Avenue North and 82nd around 4 a.m Tuesday for a report of a shooting inside the Everspring Inn.

Detectives are searching for a suspect and it's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police have not released any additional information on the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.