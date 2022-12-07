December birthday babies get fewer gifts over their lifetime, research shows

Tis the season for giving and getting - but if your birthday is in December, you may be getting stiffed!

The research, which was undertaken by the online marketplace, Not On The High Street, found people born in December received 160 fewer gifts in their lifetime compared to others.

The average number of presents December babies get each year is four, while everyone else gets six.

About 75% of December babies surveyed said they received at least one joint birthday and Christmas gift each year.

The research also found that 80% of those born in December feel that they "undoubtedly lose out every year."

Two-thirds (67%) believed it was the worst month to have a birthday.



