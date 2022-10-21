Debris flow now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of areas ravaged by wildfires.

A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.

The rainfall could cause significant and dangerous debris flows, especially in the area along Highway 2 where the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish left a burn scare.

Officials with National Weather Service Seattle are warning that debris flows, which are also known mudslides or mud flows, can happen. They are dangerous, can travel fast and are unpredictable.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning travelers to plan ahead for the possibility of US 2 road closures as debris could end up on the roadway.

The wildfires burning in the PNW has pushed the region's air quality to "unhealthy" levels. The incoming system is expected to also help bring air quality levels back to "good."