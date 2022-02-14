Death of woman in Tacoma homeless encampment ruled a homicide

article

The death of a woman found in a Tacoma homeless encampment has been ruled a homicide.

On Nov. 13, 2021, firefighters were called to reports of a body at an encampment near 38th Street and McKinley Avenue. They arrived and found a woman inside a tent, and determined she had been dead for some time.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Syretta Brown, but did not specify a cause of death.

On Monday, the Pierce County medical examiner determined her death to be a homicide. Tacoma Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

