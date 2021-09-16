Death of Marysville woman on Stevens Pass ruled a homicide

article

The death of a woman whose body was found on Stevens Pass is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner examined the 25-year-old woman’s body on Thursday, determining her death was caused by ‘homicidal violence.’

The woman was identified as a Marysville resident and authorities are reaching out to notify her family before releasing her name.

Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies found the woman’s body in the Rock Mountain trail area on September 7, deeming her death ‘suspicious.’

RELATED: Woman found dead along Stevens Pass, death deemed 'suspicious'

The area is in a remote part of US 2, where there are no residences or businesses.

There is no evidence to support a safety concern for Chelan County citizens or travelers in that area of US Highway 2 and officials believe it to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the murder is urged to call the Chelan County tip line at (509) 667-6845.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram