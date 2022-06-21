Death of man at Ballard encampment now being investigated as a homicide

Detectives are now investigating the death of a 37-year-old man at a Ballard encampment as a homicide.

On June 18, Seattle Fire Department responded to an area near 14th Ave. NW and NW 56th St. for reports of a person dead at an encampment. Firefighters said the person was "obviously deceased" and life-saving measures were not possible.

Initially, the medical examiner's office didn't find anything on his body to indicate that the death was suspicious. Later, it was discovered that the man had died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.