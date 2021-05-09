Death of 12-year-old Brooklyn boy under investigation after bullying claims

Police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in Brooklyn after the boy's family claimed that an attack by bullies at school led to his demise.

The boy, Romy Vilsaint, attended P.S. 361 in East Flatbush, and a family member told FOX 5 NY that he was beaten by boys there twice last week.

According to family members, the school was notified of the attacks on Thursday, and the school itself took Romy to the nurse's rooms for the remainder of the day, however, Romy began to complain of a painful headache while returning home.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The headache lasted for a few days, and on Friday, the NYPD was called to the family's apartment. Authorities say there were no obvious signs of trauma and Romy was taken to Kings County Hospital where he later died.

The news came as a devastating blow to the family, many of whom live in Haiti.

In a statement, the Department of Education said that, in part: "This is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our young people is our absolute priority and this incident will be thoroughly investigated, and we are providing supports to both the family and school community."

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The Department of Education has referred the incident to an independent body for investigation.

Advertisement

At this time, no arrests have been made.