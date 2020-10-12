Death investigation underway of man and woman found in Bremerton home

Bremerton police are investigating a suspicious death of a man and woman found inside a home Monday.

Police say the man and woman were found inside a home around 11 a.m. Monday on High Ave. in Bremerton after receiving reports of the woman who lived there not showing up to work in previous days.

Officers responded to the home but no one answered. They spoke with neighbors and noticed closer to the home a body could be seen on the floor inside. Officers had to forcefully enter the home where they found a man and woman dead.

Police say signs of violence were present. It is unclear what the official cause of death for the victims are.

An autopsy is expected in the coming day to report an official cause of death, officials say.

Detectives will remain on scene to investigate the incident Monday night. Officials say there is no remaining danger to the public.

Officials ask anyone who has video evidence of anyone seen coming or going from 617 High Ave. or that immediate area to contact the General Investigations Unit at (360) 473-5228. The case number is B20-006043.