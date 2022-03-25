Death investigation underway in Tacoma after man dies in vehicle fire

A death investigation is underway after a man died in a vehicle fire in a parking garage Friday afternoon.

According to Tacoma Police Department, officers and the Tacoma Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the corner of Pacific Ave. and 72nd St.

When first responders arrived, an injured man was found next to another car and a group of Samaritans were putting out the fire. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A death investigation remains ongoing, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram