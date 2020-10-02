DeAsia Walter: Violent wanted felon known to run from police could be hiding on either side of the state

article

A heads-up to those of you in Tacoma and Spokane that a convicted felon wanted for assault could be in either of your cities.

DeAsia Walter has a tattoo below her left eye, as well as one on her forearm that says, ‘Loyal’.

A warrant for her arrest was issued in Okanogan County for:

Assault 2nd Degree

Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle

Reckless driving

Heroin possession

Resisting arrest

She also has a pending charge in Grant County for 4th Degree Assault-Domestic Violence.

She’s already been convicted of:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Robbery 2nd degree

Car theft

Malicious mischief

She's been seen around 38th St. in Tacoma and was last known to live on N. Cincinnati St. in Spokane.

She’s 18 years old, 5'2" and weighs 137 pounds.

If you spot her, call 911 immediately.

She is known to run from police and may be armed with a 10-inch knife on her left leg.