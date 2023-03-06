Man with gunshot wounds found dead in White Center

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in White Center, deputies said.

At about 10 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the near Southwest 107th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest,

When officers arrived they found a man who was shot and he had died at the scene.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and the King County Sheriff's Office said they do not have any information on suspects.

The Investigation remains ongoing.