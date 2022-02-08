Troopers investigating deadly multi-car crash on I-5 near Arlington

Troopers are investigating a deadly multi-car crash on Interstate 5 in Snohomish County.

All lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked just south of Arlington around 5:00 p.m. One lane of traffic was getting by about an hour later.

According to the Washington State Patrol, this is a fatality collision involving three cars.

Troopers said the causing driver was taken into custody as the investigation continues.

There is no detour in place and troopers are asking people to avoid the area. It was unclear when the road would reopen to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

