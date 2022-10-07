Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing.
"Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet.
US 101 was blocked in both directions after 8:00 p.m. Friday near milepost 309 just north of Duckabush Rd.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.