Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon

Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing.

"Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet.

US 101 was blocked in both directions after 8:00 p.m. Friday near milepost 309 just north of Duckabush Rd.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.