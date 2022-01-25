Deadline to register with FEMA is March 7 for flood victims in Skagit, Whatcom counties

About a dozen people are filing in each day to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Sedro-Woolley to see if they can get assistance after the historic flooding in November.

The center located at 802 Ball Street is open seven days a week to assist people in Skagit and Whatcom counties, including members of the Lummi Nation and the Nooksack Indian Tribe.

On Tuesday, U.S. Representative Suzan DelBene visited the center to get an update on the disaster recovery efforts.

"I’ve been up here right after the floods, both in Whatcom County and Skagit County, meeting with the communities and individuals impacted and continuing to work in Congress to make sure that we had approval for FEMA assistance," said Congresswoman DelBene, (D) 1st Congressional District. "These can be complicated issues. I think having people here, helping people walk through the process has been incredibly helpful."

A FEMA spokeswoman said the deadline to register with FEMA is March 7 and there are three ways to register.

Call 1-800-621-3362 Log onto Disasterassistance.gov FEMA App

FEMA spokeswoman Tiana Suber said people can stop by to get one-on-on assistance to help them register, upload and scan documents or to help them apply for grants and other resources that might be available.

"They’re very, very passionate about helping survivors get that information that they need," said Suber. "We just want to make sure that they have access to those resources. We don’t want anything left on the table."

Some checklist items to bring with you to your visit include an ID, the address of the impacted property, social security card, direct deposit information if eligible to receive a grant, receipts and other forms of documentation.

"We’re here to assist and offer low-interest government loans for businesses of all sizes, including homeowners, renters as well as nonprofit organizations and places of worship," said Barbara Nitis, Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance.

Thomas Walker said he lives off of State Route 20 and the flood water damaged his home. Insurance is estimating about $93-thousand in damage, but that’s only an estimate for the structure itself.

"We knew it was high, but you never think it’s going to happen to you, let me put it that way," said Walker. "I have flood insurance but that doesn’t cover any of your personal belongings. FEMA would probably assist me with replacing my living room set, my dining room set, whatever else. I lost all my personal property."

Walker said it’s not easy starting all over again after living in his home for about 12 years, but he’s trying to stay positive and get through this challenging time.

"I’m still working. I have some money. I was able to buy an RV, and I have a place to live whereas other people in my area aren’t quite that lucky," said Walker.

RELATED: Crews to clear highway stormwater drain in Aberdeen, buried in January flooding

SEE MORE: Federal funding approved for some counties impacted by November floods

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram