Dead gray whale washes up on Fox Island

article

Cascadia Research Collective and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are planning a final exam of a whale that washed up on the shores of Gig Harbor over the weekend.

A 41-foot male gray whale washed up on the shores of Fox Island in Gig Harbor on April 1. A day before, the whale was reported half-floating in south Puget Sound before it washed up, according to John Calambokidis a senior research biologist at Cascadia Collective.

It appears the whale had died several days before it washed up due to poor health conditions. It was last seen alive on March 27 in Mayo Cove.

The whale will remain on shore for one more day so researchers can do a final exam. After that, the whale will be removed.