DEA to detail arrests from 3 drug trafficking groups

Local and federal law enforcement are expected to announce more than a dozen arrests spanning three drug trafficking groups.

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown will be joined Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and leaders of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss the major law enforcement operation.

According to a news release by Department of Justice, more than a thousand sounds of drugs were seized.

