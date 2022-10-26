DEA to detail arrests from 3 drug trafficking groups

Expand / Collapse search

DEA to announce arrests of 3 drug trafficking groups

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown will be joined Wednesday October 26, 2022, by Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and leaders of the FBI and DEA to discuss a major law enforcement operation resulting in more than a dozen arrests touching on three different drug trafficking groups.

Seattle - Local and federal law enforcement are expected to announce more than a dozen arrests spanning three drug trafficking groups. 

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown will be joined Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and leaders of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration to discuss the major law enforcement operation. 

FOX 13 will stream the announcement at 12:30 p.m. in the stream below: