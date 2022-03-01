Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:36 PM PST, Cowlitz County
24
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:26 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:57 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:16 AM PST until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:05 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:52 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:11 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM PST until FRI 2:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:50 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:43 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:54 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

DEA: 4 in 10 counterfeit pills contain fatal dose of fentanyl

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

DEA: Fake opioid pills laced with fentanyl are 'existential threat' to US

Fake opiod pills laced with fentanyl called ‘Mexi-blues’ or the ‘blues’ on the streets are driving the spikes in addiction, crime, homelessness and death. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration launched a public awareness campaign called ‘One Pill Can Kill’ and has been targeting the efforts of Mexican cartels to smuggle the pills across the border. "This is an existential threat to the United States. China and Mexico are flooding our city streets with poison," said Frank Tarentino, DEA Special Agent in Charge of the Seattle Field Division in an in-depth interview.

SEATTLE - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warns that 4 in 10 counterfeit pills circulating in the U.S. contain a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The U.S. is grappling with a fentanyl crisis, one which has become markedly worse in Western Washington. Officials warn that drug networks are mass-producing fake opioid prescription pills, designed to look like oxycodones, hydrocodones, alprazolams and amphetamines.

These pills are practically identical to real prescription pills, but are cut with fentanyl or methamphetamine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be deadly even in very small amounts, and other drugs, including heroin, meth and marijuana, can be laced with the dangerous drug. Mexico and China are the primary sources for the flow of fentanyl into the United States, according to the DEA.

An agency lab studied an assortment of counterfeit pills, and concluded that 4 in 10 of them contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. The DEA has been following the spread of the deadly drug, and in September issued a national alert for an "alarming increase" in the availability of these pills. Officials say they are easily sold on e-commerce sites, and often target minors.

In 2021, federal agents seized more than 20 million fake, fentanyl-laced pills—more than in 2019 and 2020 combined. That same year, fentanyl overdoses became the number-one cause of death among U.S. adults ages 18–45.

RELATED: Fentanyl overdoses become No. 1 cause of death among US adults, ages 18-45: 'A national emergency'

READ MORE: King County prosecutors look to charge drug dealers with homicide as overdose deaths continue to rise

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: