De Blasio proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 NYC ZIP codes

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that he has asked the state for permission to shut down all nonessential businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes beginning Wednesday, October 7 in order to get a handle on the rising number of coronavirus cases in those areas.

The closures would include roughly 100 public and 200 non-public schools, along with gyms and daycare centers. Indoor and outdoor dining would be suspended, but restaurants would still be able to offer delivery or food pickup. Houses of worship would also remain open.

The impacted ZIP codes are:

11691 - Edgemere and Far Rockaway

11219 - Borough Park

11223 - Gravesend and Homecrest

11230 - Midwood

11204 - Bensonhurst and Mapleton

11210 - Flatlands and Midwood

11229 - Gerritsen Beach, Homecrest, and Sheepshead Bay

11415 - Kew Gardens

11367 - Kew Gardens Hills and Pomonok

Students at schools in those ZIP codes would be allowed to return to the classrooms on Monday and Tuesday to meet with teachers and begin planning for the shift to remote learning.

Advertisement

The restrictions would remain in place for either 14 days or 28 days, depending on how long the areas remained under 3% positivity for coronavirus.

De Blasio also said that another 11 ZIP codes were being closely monitored as their number of coronavirus cases rose.

Over the past two weeks, though, the number of new cases of the virus has been rising in pockets of the city, especially in neighborhoods that are home to the city's large Orthodox Jewish population.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted Sunday that “Local governments have not done an effective job of enforcement in these hotspot ZIP codes” and that the state would be doing “aggressive enforcement starting tomorrow.”

Cuomo also expressed concern over a lack of testing in schools, saying that if local governments do not begin testing immediately in schools located in COVID hotspots, the state would close them immediately.