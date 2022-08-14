Day In, Day Out festival brings more than just music to Seattle

All weekend, thousands are flocking to downtown Seattle for the Day In, Day Out Festival, but the event means much more than music for the city.

Organizers say about 5,000 to 6,000 people are packing into the grounds at the Seattle Center each day for the festival.

"We’re putting on a music festival in the heart of Seattle, at Seattle Center—I think it's super beneficial for a lot of obvious reasons, but for a lot of other reasons folks might not know, as far as what it brings to the local community," said program director Evan Johnson.

Johnson said the extra people in town means extra customers for local businesses.

"The events in the neighborhood help us out, and we always appreciate the extra business," said Matt Solaro, owner of Tyger Tyger Restaurant.

The crowds of people in town for the festival are coming from across the country.

"I think next year if the lineup is this strong again, I’ll definitely see myself coming up again. And I know my friends will let me stay," said Isaac Espinosa.

Espinosa flew in from San Diego Friday night for the concert. He said this is his first music festival, and his first time in Seattle, but it definitely will not be his last.

With thousands of people in the area, security is a focus for organizers. Staff security is working alongside Seattle Police to make sure the event goes off without any issue.

"Our biggest concern is guest safety, and to make sure the event goes well," said Mike Reichert who is the president of West Coast Axis Security.

Sunday is the last day of the festival. The National, Animal Collective, Japanese Breakfast and several other artists will take the stage.

