David Wayne Hatch: Convicted rapist wanted by Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find Level III sex offender David Wayne Hatch. The 35-year-old has convictions for first-degree rape, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Detectives say he is a suspect in a shooting earlier this year on the Tulalip Tribal Reservation.

He’s also wanted for possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and for failure to register as a sex offender.

Detectives say he is putting the lives of the public in danger every time they try to arrest him.

"Deputies located Hatch in a stolen vehicle. A pursuit started down I-5 southbound. They were able to pit his vehicle at which time he fled on foot across I-5 and into the woods," said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate David Wayne Hatch.

Hatch is 5’9", 160 lbs with brown eyes and hair.

He is known to hang out in Tulalip, Marysville and Smokey Point.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. You will remain anonymous.

Text the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone free, go to P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if calling from a local area code.