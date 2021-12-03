Dave Chappelle adds New Year's Eve show at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena

article

Dave Chappelle is adding a New Year's Eve show at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Tickets go on sale at 12:00 p.m. PT on Dec. 6. The performance of Dave Chappelle and Friends is Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Guests must remain masked inside the arena except while eating or drinking. Everyone ages 12 and older will be required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

The performance is phone-free. Guests may not record the show and must keep phones, smartwatches and accessories secured in individual pouches that will be opened at the end of the show.

Chappelle’s "The Closer" first aired on Oct. 1 and gained millions of views. However, Chappelle’s disparaging remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from activists.

RELATED: Trans Netflix employees who criticized Dave Chapelle special drop labor complaint

About 30 Netflix workers staged an Oct. 20 walkout and joined a rally at Netflix offices in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.