Daughter shares memories of late father, restauranteur meeting Queen Elizabeth in Seattle

Royal watchers in the Pacific Northwest are remembering Queen Elizabeth II and her visit to Seattle in 1983.

A Bellevue restaurant owner who was able to meet her during that trip is also being remembered by his family, as they shared fond memories about his love for the royal family and his quest to meet the Queen when she was in Washington.

Alan Silverman's daughter spoke to FOX 13 about her late father's legacy as an event organizer and restaurateur and his fondness for the British.

"He was infatuated with the British and specifically, the royal family," said Jody May, Silverman’s daughter, a retired festival producer.

May says her late father was the owner of Barnaby's Prime Rib, a British-themed restaurant and pub in Bellevue. She called him a true historian who loved everything English, including Charles Dickens novels and the royals.

"He loved the protocol. He loved the pomp and circumstance," said May.

She showed FOX 13 a letter that her father wrote in June 1981, inviting then-Prince Charles to the restaurant in Bellevue for a prenuptial party to celebrate his marriage to Lady Diana.

"If he were here, he would tell you he’s a cheeky American, and he’s going to send a letter and invite Prince Charles to his event in celebration of their wedding and see if he’d get any feedback from the royal family," said May.

To his delight, Buckingham Palace wrote back to politely decline, saying Charles already had made "his plans for that time" and thanking Silverman for the "thoughtful suggestion".

"Lo and behold, was tickled pink because he did receive a letter from Buckingham Palace, obviously declining his offer to attend, but he was just absolutely enamored that he got that back," said May.

She says that her father even sent pictures of the celebration back to England with some friends to show those connected to the royal family.

"We kept our promise and showed the Lord Chamberlain your pictures," said May, reading a card sent back to Silverman from those friends.

About two years later, when Queen Elizabeth visited Seattle, he was ecstatic.

"He dropped everything he was doing and had to go be there, brought flowers for the Queen, and was able to actually say a few words with her. I think he talked about it for the rest of his life because it was such a spectacular day for him," said May.

May said the memories involving the Queen and royal family were very powerful for her father. If he were still alive, she says he would share his story with the world and join others in the message, "God Save the Queen - May she Rest In Peace."

"If he were alive today, I know for sure that he would have bought a ticket this morning and would be on his way to England to show his condolences to her majesty," said May. "I just know he would."