Data shows kindergarten families to not enroll students this year

This school year, families with incoming kindergarteners are deciding to hold back their students after many changes to schooling has students continuing remote learning.

Data obtained by Q13 News shows a large population of kindergarten families is deciding to not enroll their kids this year due to remote learning changes.

The enrollment numbers are important because it could impact the amount of funding each district receives annually.

Lesley Irizarry-Hogan, a mother of an incoming kindergarten, wants nothing more than to send her 5-year-old daughter, Ruby, off to mingle with her peers at Lawton Elementary School in Seattle this fall.

"The social, emotional learning is super important for her developmentally," said Hogan.

After trying preschool online, Hogan said her family opted to make the hard decision to not enroll their daughter in Kindergarten this year.

"They did a fantastic job super engaging but they couldn't hold her attention for over an hour at a time so she would watch preschool for an hour and she would go and play," Hogan said.

Enrollment numbers show that a large number of other kids will be held back from kindergarten, too this fall.

Seattle Public Schools' kindergarten enrollment is down by 720 students this school year.

"It's kind of surprising that so many people made that decision maybe last minute like we did," said Hogan.

And moving forward, enrollment numbers could have budgetary implications for many school districts. For example, SPS receives around $10,000 per student. This decline in student enrollment numbers could possibly lose millions of dollars for school districts.

Although those funds are per student, school districts use that to benefit the entire system, including technology improvements, hiring principals.

"It would be interesting to see what happens next year," said Hogan.

With so many kindergarteners held back another year, impacts could be large class sizes next fall if districts can't find ways to mitigate.

"It is worrisome obviously when she starts kindergarten I would like her to be in a smaller class not in a huge class where she can get more individualized attention," said Hogan.

Hogan is an attorney working full-time so her mom, a former teacher has stepped in to homeschool Ruby while Hogan's husband has taken leave from his job to help with teaching their oldest two kids.

"It`s been a challenge it`s working for us right now we don`t know what we are going to do in January when he has to go back to work," said Hogan.