Data shows child immunization rates in Washington have dropped in certain ages

The Washington State Department of Health data on childhood vaccinations in 2020 has revealed a decrease in vaccinations among school-age children — especially among pre-teens.

The report records a slight drop in vaccination rates from 2019 to 2020 in 4 to 6-year-olds while ages 11 and 12 saw a significant drop in immunization.

The Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) vaccine showed the greatest decline, with a 49% rate for 11 and 12-year olds in 2020 compared to 60.3% in 2019.

Acting Assistant Secretary, Michele Roberts, emphasized that August is National Immunization Awareness Month and it is a great time to catch up on vaccinations.

"Providers are taking many precautions to keep families safe during preventive visits. It’s also convenient to protect your older ones against COVID-19 since kids who are 12 and up can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as the rest of their vaccines. Let’s get everyone back to school safely after the disruption of the last two school years knowing we’re protecting them from outbreaks of many diseases."

You can check the latest immunization data in an online dashboard from the Department of Health.

