Dangerous air quality as smoke from fires in California and Oregon pours into Western Washington

A huge plume of smoke is being pushed into Western Washington today by onshore winds. Air quality is bad and will be degrading throughout the day. It could stay bad throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has extended the Air Quality Alert through Monday at 11 a.m.

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING WILDFIRE UPDATES

Air quality is reaching the "unhealthy" and even "hazardous" category. The best idea today and through the weekend is to limit time outdoors. Stay inside with the windows closed.

The good news is that it will be cooler, so staying indoors won't be as miserable as it would have been yesterday when SeaTac hit a record-breaking 91 degrees. Today, we'll top out in the mid 70s. It could actually be cooler if thick smoke prevents warming.

Advertisement

RELATED: 'Huge mass' of smoke headed to western Washington

Today, expect hazy sunshine, dangerous air quality, and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Tomorrow, we may have some morning clouds, then afternoon hazy sun, smoky skies, highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Sunday, we'll have more morning clouds with afternoon hazy sun and highs in the low 70s.

The really good news is that it looks like the first rain of September will arrive late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. It's not a wash-out, but we'll take what we can get!