The Commemorative Air Force released all six names of the people killed in a mid-air crash at the annual Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Saturday.

Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root, and Curt Rowe were killed in the crash.

All six were on the B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash.

Cell phone video shows the P-63 Kingcobra crashing into the B-17 Flying Fortress, before bursting into flames.

READ MORE: Historic military planes collide in mid-air crash at Dallas Executive Airport

The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.

A preliminary report from the NTSB is expected in four to six weeks.

A final report may take up to 18 months to complete.

Terry Barker

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Terry Barker

Captain Terry Barker was an American Airlines pilot for 36 years before and a former Keller City Councilman.

READ MORE: Former councilman for Keller among 6 killed in air show crash at Dallas Executive Airport

He was also a husband, a father, and most recently added the new title of grandfather.

Barker was an Army veteran who flew helicopters during his military service.

He retired from American Airlines in 2020.

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani knew Barker for years, and looked up to him as a mentor.

"Everybody knows everyone [in Keller]. Obviously, we are grieving," Mizani said.

Craig Hutain

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Craig Hutain (Source: Commemorative Air Force)

Craig Hutain, a Houston-based pilot, was flying the single pilot P-63 Kingcobra on Saturday.

Hutain, from Montgomery, Texas, flew for United Airlines and was planning to retire in a few years.

In a previous interview in front of his warbird, he said his love for aviation came from his father.

"From my behalf, it’s an honor and a privilege to fly this airplane," Hutain said in the interview. "I’ve always been a pilot. I’ve been able to fly a J-3 with a pillow under my rear end and behind my back. It’s a life-long obsession for me."

Kevin "K5" Michels

Kevin "K5" Michels (Source: Commemorative Air Force)

According to Kevin Michel's bio he served many roles on the flight crew, including historian, media representative, and supervising tours for veterans and the public.

Dan Ragan

Dan Ragan (Source: Commemorative Air Force)

Dan Ragan was an 87-year-old Korean War veteran.

He was on the B-17 during the collision.

Leonard "Len" Root

Leonard Root (Source: Commemorative Air Force)

The Allied Pilots Association confirmed that CA Len Root was on the B-17 during the crash.

Root retired from his career as an American Airlines pilot last year.

Curt Rowe

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Curt Rowe (Source: Commemorative Air Force)

Major Curt Rowe was named as one of the victims by the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol on Sunday.

Rower volunteered to be a crew member on the B-17 Flying Fortress in addition to his 30-plus years of service for the Civil Air Patrol.

Rowe, from Hilliard, Ohio, earned every aircrew rating possible and earned his Command Pilot rating, according to the Ohio Civil Air Patrol.

He flew hundreds of cadets on orientation flights over the course of his service, according to a Facebook post from the Civil Air Patrol.