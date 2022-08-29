Dad of 13-year-old killed on his bicycle asks supporters to attend council meeting

Friends and family are pushing for safer streets after a 13-year-old was killed by a driver while riding his bike in a crosswalk in late July.

Michael Weilert's friends and family met for a "Day to Remember" at the spot where the youngster lost his life in Parkland. The intersection is part of a traffic corridor that's had multiple pedestrian and bicycle accidents in the last year, according to the Washington State Patrol data examined by FOX 13 News.

A ghost bike now sits at the corner where the crash took place, located at 134th Street and Pacific Ave. His dad, David, says the intersection is just as dangerous as ever, and he’s looking for changes to make this area safer.

"Michael wanted everyone to be happy, he wanted everyone to get along," said David Weilert. "He wanted to make people smile. He was a good-hearted person."

David says Michael was a kind and caring young man. The memorial that has been built at the spot where he was killed is filled with flowers and glimpses of his life including a pair of shoes, handmade art and messages saying, "I love you, brother."

"He always wanted to go do something," said Michael's friend, Marissa Heasley. "We’d all just hang out."

"He was always the type of person to make somebody happy," said Chloe Webster, another friend of Michael's. "We hung out. He rode his bike and I walked."

David says Michael loved to bike and was riding with his best friend to another friend's house in the neighborhood when a driver hit him. He says despite one driver stopping for the crosswalk lights, another driver in a different lane went through, hitting Michael.

"It's pretty hard to deal with. It's the worst thing I’ve had to deal with in my life. I can’t imagine anything worse than this," said David.

He says safety at the intersection has only gotten worse, with a driver recently crashing into a pedestrian sign pole in the center of the median, taking out the center marker that indicated there was a pedestrian crossing there.

"The crosswalk has never been fixed. It’s been over a month since Michael was hit, and it’s actually in worse condition than it was before; so I feel disappointed," said David.

Those who love Michael are calling on the city, county and state to do more to protect pedestrians and cyclists. David says that the Pierce County Council will be voting on a Vision Zero measure Tuesday that deals with traffic safety. He's asking the public to attend in support of Michael.

"We believe that this will help. This will help this cause to make this safer," said David.

Michael's friends also hope others join in the push for changes.

"A lot of drivers just don’t pay attention, especially since the crosswalk isn’t an actual traffic stop—they think the pedestrians have to watch on their own," said Chloe.

"They don’t care about anybody else," said Marissa. "They just want to get where they are going, and they want to do it fast."

David says the county council meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.