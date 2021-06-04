Dad makes desperate plea for help after teenage daughter with autism goes missing Kent

A father is making a desperate plea for any information after his teenage daughter who was autism went missing in Kent nearly a week ago.

NiAni Rashaad, 18, was last seen Sunday, May 30 around 7 p.m.

Her father, Kamal Rashaad, says a surveillance camera nearby captured his daughter walking into the Riverwood Apartment complex in Kent where she lives with her mom.

He says NiAni looked like she was humming or singing to herself and everything appeared ok in the video. But then just like that she never came home. Rashaad says NiAni is autistic and needs her meds.

It’s a heartbreaking mystery and time is Rashaad’s enemy.

"We have a whole community looking for you," Rashaad said.

It’s been 5 days now since his teenage daughter was last seen and Rashaad broke down in tears.

"It’s too much, it’s too much," stepmother Daphne Rashaad said.

"My biggest fear is every parent’s worst nightmare in a situation like this I’m trying to stay positive," Rashaad said.

Rashaad and NiAni’s stepmom Daphne flew in from Minnesota trying to find any clues because nothing makes sense.

"This is not like her she is a very good child, very obedient," Rashaad said.

Rashaad says NiAni would never run away and that his daughter loves her biological mom.

"They have a bond like no other," Rashaad said.

The Minnesota couple is canvassing everywhere they can think of for information. Places like Kent Meridian High School where NiAni went to school to nearby businesses and homes.

Rashaad says Porter’s Convenience store on West Meeker Street also captured NiAni Sunday evening some time before her disappearance.

The dad says NiAni went there with a friend then the two went to the friend’s home for a bit. The friend eventually walked NiAni home halfway before parting ways.

"Due to her level of autism she is highly functional but at the same time she has a child-like spirit, she will befriend anyone and in a situation like this it can be difficult," Rashaad said.

And that time keeps ticking away.

"Eventually we have to go home but how do we go home if she is not with us," Daphne said.

"I just don’t want it to slip away the days turning into weeks and longer and finally getting one of those unfortunate calls," Rashaad said.

NiAni is 5’3 and around 130 pounds almost always seen wearing her glasses.

She sometimes wears wigs but when she is not she has short hair. She was last seen wearing a camouflage short, black top, brown striped sweater and sandals.

Kent Police say if you have surveillance cameras along West Meeker or Russell Road please check to see if you captured NiAni.

Also if you have any cameras near Signature Apartments nearby showing the walking trail along the Green River please take a look.

Kent Police are actively searching for NiAni. Kent’s mayor saying the case is a priority for the city.

NiAni’s dad says he is grateful for the city’s resources so far as well as everyone else in the community who is doing their part to help.

If you see NiAni or have any information call 911 or Kent Police.

