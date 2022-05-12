Cyclist hit, killed by car in Seattle's SODO district, police investigating

Seattle Police are investigating a crash that killed a cyclist near 4th Ave S and Holgate, in Seattle's SODO district.

Authorities say a person driving a Jeep was turning out of a parking lot on 4th Ave around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The driver waited for traffic to pass, then turned onto the street.

Police say the driver was looking south when a cyclist rode on the sidewalk, coming north. The driver crashed into the cyclist.

Seattle Fire personnel were nearby and rushed to help the cyclist, who later died from their injuries.

Police arrived and talked with the driver, who stayed at the scene. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash, police say.