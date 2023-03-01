Truck crashes into Lynnwood CVS, damages entrance; 1 person arrested

Lynnwood police are investigating after the entrance of a CVS was damaged Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a truck that crashed through the front doors of the store near 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99 before 4:30 a.m.

Police said the suspects got out of the truck, that is believed to be stolen, and tried to burglarize the business.

When officers arrived, the truck pulled out, bumped a patrol car and took off.

One suspect came out of the store and was arrested.

Police said the fleeing suspect got into a different car and hasn't been found or identified.

As of Wednesday morning, nothing was stolen from the CVS.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.