Culp, Inslee to take part in televised gubernatorial debate on Oct. 7

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp have agreed to a televised debate on Oct. 7.

The debate will be broadcast live on the Q13 FOX app at 8:00 p.m., shortly after that evening’s Vice Presidential debate. The debate can also be seen on Q13 FOX TV starting at 9:00 p.m.

According to The Washington State Debate Coalition, the candidates will participate in the debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of the state’s government affairs channel TVW. The debate will be broadcast on multiple TV channels across the state.

Brandi Kruse, host of The Divide on Q13 FOX, has been selected as one of the moderators. She will join Chris Daniels (KING 5), Essex Porter (KIRO 7) and Melissa Santos (KCTS 9/Crosscut).

Culp, the police chief of Republic in northeastern Washington’s Ferry County, had pushed for a debate with the two men in the same room, but socially distanced. His campaign did not immediately comment on the terms announced Tuesday.

Inslee’s campaign welcomed the terms.

“We are in an unprecedented moment and to ensure a safe and responsible debate, the WSDC presented this format and our campaign agreed to it,” Inslee’s campaign spokesperson James Singer told the newspaper in a text message.

Singer declined to comment on why Inslee resisted appearing in the same room with Culp, but Inslee has criticized his Republican opponent for holding rallies in which few participants wear masks or abide by physical distancing guidelines.

Inslee participated in a virtual gubernatorial candidate forum Tuesday held by the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of WA and Asian Counseling and Referral Service. Culp was invited but did not participate, event organizers said.

“Access to candidates, and hearing their plans and goals in their own words, has never been more important than it is right now,” said Laura Lockard, Chairperson of the WSDC. “The Washington State Debate Coalition is proud to continue the great tradition of fair debate. We have respected professionals from our premier media partners to serve as moderators for the October 7 gubernatorial debate. Our moderators embody the expertise, balance, and highest standards of commitment to informative public debates that Washington voters expect.”

A debate between the candidates for Washington Lieutenant Governor – state Sen. Marko Liias and U.S. Rep. Denny Heck — both Democrats — will air from 8 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 22, the debate coalition also announced.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by Seattle CityClub in 2016, is a nonpartisan coalition of media outlets and educational and other institutions which sponsors debates for major statewide political races.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.