Crystal Pepsi 2022: '90s soda makes comeback with 30th-anniversary contest

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
22
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Crystal Pepsi 2022: '90s soda makes comeback with 30th-anniversary contest

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 5:27AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
Crystal pepsi 16x9 article

A bottle of Crystal Pepsi is shown in a provided media image in 2016. (Credit: PepsiCo)

Crystal Pepsi, an iconic clear soda from the early 1990s, is making a comeback — sort of. 

The caffeine-free drink originally hit U.S. store shelves in 1992 and was discontinued in 1994. But the soft drink has had somewhat of a loyal following over the years, so much so that PepsiCo has done limited re-releases in the past.

This time, the company is offering fans a chance to win Crystal Pepsi in honor of its 30th anniversary. To enter, individuals must post a photo of themselves "from the ‘90s" with the hashtags #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter.

Only 300 fans will win, and they’ll each receive six bottles of the nostalgic soda.

GettyImages-542883219.jpg

A file image dated March 24, 1994, shows a can of Crystal Pepsi and a bottle of Pepsi. (Photo by Raudies/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

The contest ends at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to the rules. Only adults in the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C. are eligible to win. 

In 2015, PepsiCo previously released the clear drink as part of a contest. The next year, the company sold it for a limited time at stores in the U.S. and Canada in response to "overwhelming fan demand." PepsiCo also released a "Crystal Pepsi Trail" online, a take on the popular ‘90s computer game "The Oregon Trail." 

Pepsi announces 2021 release of Cocoa Cola

The people have spoken: Pepsi will be dropping its hot chocolate-flavored Cocoa Cola in 2021.

PepsiCo has also made headlines for other experimental flavors and comeback drinks. The company announced a planned cocoa-flavored soda at the end of 2020. It also brought back Pepsi Blue this year, which is a bright blue, berry-flavored soda that hadn’t been sold in stores since 2004. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.