Crystal Mountain to open for bonus ski weekend June 4-6

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Washington
Q13 FOX
article

Crystal Mountain (Q13 News photo)

ENUMCLAW, Wash. - A strong, late-season snowpack will bring the fifth "bonus" weekend of skiing to Crystal Mountain.

The resort says thanks to the crews who've been "working hard to keep us shredding till the end," Green Valley will be open for skiing and riding June 4-6. 

2020/21 Season Passes will be valid and limited tickets are available for purchase online.

Mount Rainier Gondola will begin loading skiers and riders at 9 a.m. Green Valley will be open 9am-3pm. 

Scenic Gondola Rides will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The last download back to the base will be 5:30pm. 

According to the resort, the gondola will continue to operate for sightseeing Fridays through Sundays in June, and daily summer operations will begin July 2.

