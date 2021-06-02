Crystal Mountain to open for bonus ski weekend June 4-6

article

A strong, late-season snowpack will bring the fifth "bonus" weekend of skiing to Crystal Mountain.

The resort says thanks to the crews who've been "working hard to keep us shredding till the end," Green Valley will be open for skiing and riding June 4-6.

2020/21 Season Passes will be valid and limited tickets are available for purchase online.

Mount Rainier Gondola will begin loading skiers and riders at 9 a.m. Green Valley will be open 9am-3pm.

Scenic Gondola Rides will be from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The last download back to the base will be 5:30pm.

According to the resort, the gondola will continue to operate for sightseeing Fridays through Sundays in June, and daily summer operations will begin July 2.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram