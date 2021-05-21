Crystal Mountain open for skiing, snowboarding Memorial Day weekend

article

If you're looking for some late-season holiday skiing, Crystal Mountain will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

The resort says it'll open May 28-31.

The Green Valley chair will be open for skiing and snowboarding from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Terrain is limited to intermediate and advanced skiing and riding only.

Limited lift tickets are available online, and 2020-2021 Ikon Passes and Crystal Season Passes will be accepted.

Wild Cards are no longer valid and 21/22 Season Passes will not be valid until the start of the 21/22 winter season.

There are no lessons or rentals available.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram