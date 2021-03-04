Crystal Mountain extends ski, snowboard season

Heads-up outdoor enthusiasts, ski and snowboard season is getting extended this year at Crystal Mountain.

Due to the resort's increased demand and limited capacity during the 2020-2021 winter season, the popular and local resort is extending its ski and snowboarding season until May.

Daily operation will continue until Sunday, April 18th and the resort will also be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until May 9th, according to a news release on Thursday. Reservations will remain open until April 1st before reopening to kick-off the summer season during Memorial Day weekend.

"The winter of 20/21 has been a different kind of season for Crystal Mountain. On the one hand we’ve had early and consistent snowfall, already more than 365" with over six weeks left still. On the other, Crystal and its guests have had to adjust to safely manage our way through the pandemic. From making reservations and mobile food ordering to wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing," said President and COO of Crystal Mountain Resort, Frank DeBerry in a news release Thursday.

Limited capacity and reservation will be required when visiting the resort, with face coverings mandatory and physical distancing encouraged.

In November 2020, Crystal Mountain reopened to skiers and snowboards, days ahead of schedule, operating at limited capacity.

Over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort had to shut down operations for health and safety precautions. Once the resort reopened, they adjusted to reservations, changed to mobile food ordering, and limited capacity.

"If this year has taught us anything, it has been to see things like flexibility and patience, slowing the pace down, and keeping an open mind as virtues," said DeBerry.