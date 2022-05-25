Crystal Mountain extending ski season through June 12 due to late snowfall

After receiving over 10 feet of cumulative snowfall in April and May, Crystal Mountain announced that it will be extending its ski and ride season for two additional weekends through June 12.

After Memorial Day weekend, skiing and riding will continue Friday-Sunday, June 3-5 and June 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the resort announced.

Lifts will also be running Friday through Monday this Memorial Day weekend.

The latest closing date in history was July 16, 2011. This will be the fifth time in the last two decades that the resort has operated into June.

"For the bonus weekends in June, Crystal Mountain plans to run Green Valley Express lift and the Mt. Rainier Gondola, taking advantage of the deeper snowpack at higher elevations. After a dry mid-season, we are thrilled to be able to extend the spring ski season into June. Our motto this spring is "the snow must go on," and that is proving to be true. We are committed to staying open as long as we can for our guests to keep skiing and are excited to be able to end the season strong," said Emma Brice, Communications Coordinator for Crystal Mountain.



The Mt. Rainier Gondola will be open for scenic rides Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.