Crystal Mountain announces $100M investment in resort improvement, access changes to season passes

article

Big changes are coming to Crystal Mountain.

On Thursday, the resort announced that in the next five years, it plans to bring $100 million in investment to new infrastructure and service advancements.

The project is scheduled to break ground this April.

Resort officials said one of the resort improvements will start this summer with the redevelopment of the base area, known as the Mountain commons. It is scheduled to be completed by Fall 2023.

The project had been in the works since spring of 2020 but was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Officials said the goal of the expansion plan is to increase capacity and ease the process of guest arrival by reducing the time it takes to park, buy a lift ticket and get on the mountain.

"We need more space and infrastructure to support the rise in visitation stemming from the dramatic increase in the popularity of outdoor recreation in the Pacific Northwest. We are ready to make some big investments in our infrastructure and uphill capacity to keep pace with the growth in our community and improve guest satisfaction," said Frank DeBerry, President & COO at Crystal.

As for season passes and mountain access, the resort said the 22/23 season will be different.

The resort said the 22/23 season Ikon Pass will be limited to seven unrestricted days at Crystal Mountain and the Ikon Base Pass will continue to offer five Crystal days. The Crystal Local Pass, now called the Crystal Roots Pass, will continue to be offered for those who choose to visit midweek.

For visitors, paid weekend parking will continue next season and will extend to non-carpooling pass holder, and the free weekend Enumclaw shuttle and parking reservations will continue.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram