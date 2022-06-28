Crossing the Canadian border this summer: What to expect
OTTOWA, Ontario - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) released a reminder on Tuesday for all travelers crossing the border this upcoming Independence Day weekend on what to expect at the border during the busy summer months.
Whether traveling by air, land or sea, all travelers regardless of vaccination status are required to submit COVID-19 health information on the ArriveCAN mobile app or website up to 72 hours before entering Canada.
This summer, travelers should expect delays during peak periods because of evolving COVID-19 requirements. However, make the process easier and reduce wait times by planning ahead and following border guidelines:
- Ensure eligibility to enter Canada: Foreign nationals must meet all requirements under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
- Understand COVID-19 rules: Restrictions depend on the traveler's status – foreign national, returning resident or Canadian citizen.
- Have all documents ready: This includes the ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination and identification for all people in the car.
- Plan ahead, check border wait times: The Monday of holiday weekends tends to be busy, but early morning is the best time to arrive to avoid long lines.
- Be prepared to declare all goods: This includes goods purchased or received while outside the country. Any foods, plants, or animals and currency of CAN$10,000 or more must be declared to the border services officer.
- Be prepared to pay taxes/duties: This includes goods valued at CAN$200 after being away for 24 hours and goods valued at CAN$800 after 48 hours.
- Know the contents of your vehicle: Read up on information about firearms and other restricted and prohibited goods.
- Don't bring cannabis in or out: This includes cannabis without an authorized permit or exemption. Despite the legalization of cannabis in Canada, it remains a serious criminal offense subject to arrest and prosecution.
Travelers entering Canada by water must report their arrival to the CBSA and submit information using ArriveCAN at any marine port of entry.
Travelers entering Canada by air travel can use a primary inspection kiosk at select major airports to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity and declare any items. Air travelers landing in Toronto or Vancouver may also use ArriveCAN to complete their customs and immigration declaration in advance.
If traveling with children, the CBSA recommends bringing a letter of consent that authorizes the accompanying adult to travel with the child. Border services officers are always watching for missing children.
For more information, visit the CBSA website or call 1-800-461-9999.