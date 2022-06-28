Crossing the Canadian border this summer: What to expect

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) released a reminder on Tuesday for all travelers crossing the border this upcoming Independence Day weekend on what to expect at the border during the busy summer months.

Whether traveling by air, land or sea, all travelers regardless of vaccination status are required to submit COVID-19 health information on the ArriveCAN mobile app or website up to 72 hours before entering Canada.

This summer, travelers should expect delays during peak periods because of evolving COVID-19 requirements. However, make the process easier and reduce wait times by planning ahead and following border guidelines:

Travelers entering Canada by water must report their arrival to the CBSA and submit information using ArriveCAN at any marine port of entry.

Travelers entering Canada by air travel can use a primary inspection kiosk at select major airports to verify their travel documents, confirm their identity and declare any items. Air travelers landing in Toronto or Vancouver may also use ArriveCAN to complete their customs and immigration declaration in advance.

If traveling with children, the CBSA recommends bringing a letter of consent that authorizes the accompanying adult to travel with the child. Border services officers are always watching for missing children.

For more information, visit the CBSA website or call 1-800-461-9999.