Crook breaks into small Kent business, gets no cash, but causes thousands of dollars in damage

Kent Police are looking for whoever broke into a local family-owned business early Sunday morning, getting away with no cash, but causing thousands in damage.

Police tell FOX 13 News they got a call for a break-in around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, at KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop on Central Avenue North, just a few blocks away from the library.

"I was devastated. I didn’t expect to see what I saw," said Kathy Jo Miller-Taylor.

She tells FOX 13 News she opened the business about three years ago with the goal of bringing happiness to her community, but watching a stranger creep around her shop early Sunday morning was anything but joyous.

"My faith in humanity was tarnished yesterday. I was just so upset. I didn’t want to do this business anymore. I didn’t want to live in Kent anymore. I’m just done," she said.

She says this is the third time she has dealt with an incident like this in about a year.

Because she has dealt with break-ins before, Miller-Taylor says they do not leave any cash in the shop overnight.

The thief only got away with a speaker, and some personalized KJ’s Cakery Bakery Sweet Shop bags, Miller-Taylor said.

However, the crook smashed through several windows, which Miller-Taylor estimates will cost about $10,000 t0 $15,000 to replace.

"The frame in. The glass everywhere. I'm like, ‘how did they do that,' and my husband was like ‘they drove a car in.’ And that's exactly what they did," she said.

Miller-Taylor says she is taking an extra day this week to deal with the damage, but her shop will be open on Wednesday for business as usual.

"Today, my mindset is different. I don’t want to be defeated. I don’t want this person to feel like they won, because they didn’t," she said.

Miller-Taylor’s daughter started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the damages.