Crook breaks into family's home while they are in another room

An Auburn family watched a nightmare unfold on their home surveillance cameras, as a man snuck into their garage while they were still in their house.

Imagine watching as stranger sneaks into your house, snoops around and casually steals your belongings—all while you are just feet away in a different room. This is the harrowing situation an Auburn family is dealing with.

Early Monday morning, just before 5 a.m., the Ettles family went through their normal routine. Joey Ettles and his teenage daughter were still sleeping, while Ettles' wife, Madalyn, got ready.

What the family would find out later, is a few feet away from them, a stranger had broken into their garage.

"It’s very creepy feeling. It’s creepy knowing I was up and awake right above him when that was happening," said Madalyn.

The Ettles say this thief stalked through their garage for about thirty minutes, and the family had no idea.

Joey Ettles says he noticed a few things missing later in the day, and was shocked when he checked the surveillance cameras.

"Just wasn’t fazed by the fact that he was in someone’s home on a Monday morning at five in the morning. He was very relaxed about it," said Madalyn Ettles.

South King County is no stranger to crime.

Numbers the county prosecuting attorney’s office released this week show that South King County, which includes Auburn, Federal Way, Kent and Renton make up 27% of felony filings for the entire county.

In comparison, these four cities make up 18% of the county’s population.

Auburn police do not have any suspects in this case and say it is an active investigation.

If you have information, call the Auburn Police tips line 253.288.7403.

