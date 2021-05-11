Crocs once again offering thousands of free shoes to healthcare workers

article

Crocs is once again giving away thousands of pairs of free shoes to healthcare workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The Colorado-based shoemaker, known for their foam clogs, is giving away 10,000 pairs of Crocs at Work shoes each day through May 14, 2021.



Crocs spearheaded a similar initiative last year around the beginning of the pandemic to recognize and provide comfort to frontline healthcare workers.



Crocs said more than 860,000 pairs of shoes were donated globally to frontline healthcare workers in 2020 - a value of $40 million.



"Now, just one year later, there’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again," Crocs said on its website.



The website will open for requests at approximately 12 p.m. ET each day and will remain open until that day’s free pair allotment has been fulfilled. To ensure the shoes go to those who need them most, Crocs is asking consumers to only request their free pair of Crocs shoes if they are a healthcare worker.



Crocs said this year’s effort will bring the total donation amount to more than 900,000 pairs of shoes.



The "Free Pair for Healthcare" program was originally created in direct response to requests from Crocs fans and healthcare workers seeking out comfortable, easy-to-clean Crocs shoes designed for the long hours, late nights and early mornings.



"We are thrilled to bring back our ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ program and celebrate our frontline healthcare heroes who have worked harder than ever before to provide comfort in our communities over the past year," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees in a press release. "Last year’s program reinforced for our brand that doing the right thing is the right thing for Crocs, and we are honored to be able to take this moment to once again provide our shoes, this time as a thank you for the incredible work these individuals do each and every day."

This story was reported from Detroit.