'Crime is not out of control in this city'; Tacoma Police chief address violence after record homicide year

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday presented recent data on violent crime in the city.

Half a year into the City of Tacoma’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan, Moore says it is working.

"Crime is not out of control in this city. I study crime every day, every day in this city. And I’m proud to say we’ve made a reduction," said Moore.

For the last six months, the departments plan has cracked down on 15 high-crime areas in the city. Violent crime is defined in the plan by murders, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

According to Moore’s presentation, "Across all treated locations during Period 2, average monthly violent crime incidents fell 36% compared to the 12 months prior to treatment."

However, other city leaders say the data can appear conflicting to the community after the year Tacoma had.

"I think what people look at when they think about violent crime is only homicides. So, when we look at the number of homicides in our community, news would report, we had the highest homicide rate in 2022 that we’ve ever had," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

In 2022, there were 45 total homicides in the city. Three of those homicides include police officers shootings.

Data for 2023 shows a similar trend. Police officials say there have been five homicides in Tacoma. In 2022, there was six for the same time period.

FOX 13 News asked Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli about addressing the perception of violence in her city.

"I’m feeling challenged because as the chief said, policing and the issues of crime are way broader than the crime plan. The crime plan is one element, one tool, and one element of our total approach to crime, and we still do have an issue in the community when there are juveniles being killed and individuals who do not feel safe," said Pauli.

City leaders say Tacoma Police will continue working its Violent Crime Reduction Plan. Officers will continue providing normal policing.

However, the change the city needs will also have to come from outside city hall, officials say.

"What we have to remember is the mental health of our community, after what has happened over the last couple years, the despair feeling of people who live in our community, the loss of hope that people are having who live in our community. I think, again, not making excuses, but we have to factor all of that into what is happening right now,’ said Woodards.