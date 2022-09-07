Crews working to recover person from trench in Renton

Multiple fire departments are working to recover a person found in a trench in Renton.

According to the Renton Regional Fire Authority, crews were called to NE 38th Street and Lincoln Ave. NE around 2:30 p.m. for a rescue. The area off I-5, near May Creek Park, is under construction for sewer and storm drain work.

Puget Sound Fire said the person was down about 20 feet in the trench.

The condition of the person is unknown.

It's also unclear how they ended up in the trench.

Renton Regional Fire Authority, Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila Fire Department and King County Medic One responded to the scene.

